Man to serve 45 years for 2020 Lynchburg murder

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is set to serve 45 years for his involvement in a fatal shooting in Lynchburg.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Pocahontas Street in September 2020. Cansas Carolyn Crotts, 25, of Lynchburg died in the shooting.

Kevin Allen, 36, of Appomattox was sentenced on Wednesday to the following in connection to the shooting:

Second-degree murder Sentenced to 40 years, 10 suspended - 30 total

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony Sentenced to three years - three years total

Malicious discharge of a firearm Sentenced to 10 years, with three years - seven total

Two counts of child abuse and neglect / disregard for life Sentenced to ten years total, with five years suspended - five total



Once released, Allen will be on probation.