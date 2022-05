LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg fire crews worked early Friday morning to battle a house fire in the 700 block of Grady Street.

They tell us the call came in at 12:41 a.m.

Around 2 a.m., crews were still on the scene.

There’s no word on what caused the fire but there are no reports of injuries.

This is a developing story and we’ll update it when we have more information.