41-year-old man dead after Lynchburg motorcycle crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Lynchburg early Saturday morning, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Authorities say the incident happened at about 4:49 a.m. in the 1900-block of Fort Avenue and involved 41-year-old Jermaine Lamont Jones, of Lynchburg.

Investigators have confirmed that Jones, the only person involved in the crash, was driving at a high rate of speed when he ran off the roadway and hit a utility pole.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lynchburg police.

Authorities tell us the crash led to road closures for several hours.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Lucy at 434-455-6047 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

According to the Lynchburg Police Department, this is an ongoing investigation.