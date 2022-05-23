Support continues to pour in for Roanoke 8-year-old fighting cancer

“MaKayla Strong” is a motto being used to support a little girl fighting stage 4 cancer.

ROANOKE, Va. – “MaKayla Strong” is a motto being used to support a little girl. 10 News first told you about her story last week and on Monday, the 8-year-old hockey player began her fight against stage four cancer and she’s receiving support both on and off the ice.

Even from her hospital bed on her first day of chemotherapy, MaKayla Russell’s personality is on full display. The 8-year-old’s bubbly personality is capturing the hearts of many and now the community is rallying around her.

“It’s just a wonderful thing when even people you don’t know step up and rally and help you out,” said MaKayla’s dad Gary Russell.

MaKayla plays hockey for the Roanoke Lady Dawgs, and since her diagnosis, her teammates, as well as the Junior Dawgs have all had her back. Friends of the family launched fundraisers like bracelet and t-shirt sales. They also created a GoFundMe for medical expenses.

“The hockey group is a wonderful family who has really rallied behind her and they brought it to light to the community,” Gary added.

The teams are also honoring her with “MaKayla Strong” decals on helmets and dedicated a championship win to her. Outside of the hockey community, there’s more support. The Blue Ridge Boomers sporting team wristbands for her. Brown Hound Tree Service in Roanoke announced a percentage of all tree service jobs will be donated to her family.

“The community has come together behind her in full force, in every which way,” said her mom Tanya Russell.

A little girl, a long road ahead, and a community cheering “MaKayla Strong,” along the way.