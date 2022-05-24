Tractor-trailer crash closes lanes on US-460 East in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer crash has closed lanes on US-460 East in Bedford County, according to VDOT.
Authorities said the accident happened near Wilkerson Mill Road.
Stick with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer crash has closed lanes on US-460 East in Bedford County, according to VDOT.
Authorities said the accident happened near Wilkerson Mill Road.
Stick with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.
Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.