Tractor-trailer crash closes lanes on US-460 East in Bedford County

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Manager

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer crash has closed lanes on US-460 East in Bedford County, according to VDOT.

Authorities said the accident happened near Wilkerson Mill Road.

