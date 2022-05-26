How to protect yourself against COVID ahead of Memorial Day Weekend as cases rise again

COVID numbers have spiked recently. The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts report 666 new cases in just one week.

“COVID still continues to take a devastating toll on our community, and as much as we want to wish it away, it’s still part of our ecology,” said Dr. Cynthia Morrow, RCAHD Health Director

The health department also says there has been 23 hospitalizations, but experts say the symptoms of the new cases aren’t taking as big a toll on those who are sick.

“These new variants have become not as dangerous or not as severe typically,” said Dr. Caesar Gonzales, V.P. of Medical Affairs at Centra Health

Cases spiking is a stark reminder that we aren’t out of the woods of the pandemic yet. With a big holiday weekend ahead, health professionals are reminding you to be mindful of that.

“We know that there are people who are out there who are asymptomatic who are transmitting disease. So thankfully it looks like it’s going to be a beautiful weekend, if you do feel like gathering, I suggest you do it outside,” added Morrow.

“If you’ve been exposed, if you know you’ve been exposed, to someone who has COVID and you’re having symptoms that could be, its smart to get a COVID test to find out so you can keep yourself from spreading it to other people,” explained Gonzales.

Health experts also suggest wearing a mask and social distancing while indoors.