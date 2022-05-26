Man arrested after barricading himself inside Martinsville home, police say

Ronald Edwards Jr. has been arrested after authorities said he barricaded himself inside Martinsville home

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A 33-year-old man was arrested after authorities said he barricaded himself inside a Martinsville home on Wednesday.

Henry County deputies responded to 244 Grassy Creek Road in an attempt to arrest Ronald Edwards Jr., who they said was wanted on felony drug indictments. When deputies arrived at the home, they said Edwards went inside.

From inside the home, authorities said Edwards told deputies that he was armed with a knife and refused to come out. Negotiators from the sheriff’s office responded and reportedly tried to contact him to no avail before obtaining a search warrant to enter the home.

Around 11 p.m., officials said a tactical unit from the sheriff’s office went into the home and found Edwards in the attic. Deputies said they were able to get in contact with Edwards and he again told them that he was armed with a knife and refused to come out.

Just before midnight, deputies were able to remove Edwards from the attic and he was taken into custody.

Edwards was charged with:

Felony distribution of fentanyl

Felony distribution of tramadol

Misdemeanor obstruction of justice

Authorities said Edwards is currently being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.