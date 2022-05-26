Roanoke church hosts vigil in memory of Texas school shooting victims

People in Roanoke are mourning the lives lost in the Texas elementary school shooting.

ROANOKE, Va. – People in Roanoke are continuing to mourn the lives lost in Tuesday’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Wednesday at ReFreshing Church in Roanoke, people gathered in prayer and song to remember the lives lost.

People like Roanoke City Sheriff Antonio Hash and Bishop J.L. Jackson spoke about the need for change.

“We’re coming together for comfort, we are coming together for strength we are coming together for a commitment to each other,” said Bishop Jackson.

During the vigil, Sheriff Hash voiced his commitment to work toward putting more school resource officers in Roanoke City Schools.