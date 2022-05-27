Thousands without power as severe weather hits Southwest, Central Virginia

Thousands are without power as Southwest and Central Virginia are experiencing severe weather.

Thousands are without power in Virginia due to severe weather.

Below are the worst outage areas in our region among the 8,257 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia without power:

Bedford County - 631

Franklin County - 475

Roanoke County - 256

Buchanan - 252

Floyd County - 95

Grayson County - 88

Henry County - 77

Patrick County - 49

Roanoke City - 32

Carroll County - 12

Galax - 8

Wythe - Less than 5

Pulaski County - Less than 5

Bland County - Less than 5

Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital is operating with backup power right now and working with Appalachian Power to get power restored.

A spokesperson tells us the hospital is still able to perform procedures with backup generators.

10 News will be tracking these storms as long as they last.