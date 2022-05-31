Boil water notice will be issued for parts of Martinsville on Wednesday

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A boil water notice will be in effect for the Corn Tassel Trail area of Martinsville from June 1 to June 3, according to Kendall Davis, Public Information Officer for Martinsville.

On Wednesday, Martinsville Public Works is set to replace a main fire hydrant valve on Corn Tassel Trail, which is between Spruce Street Extension and Hazelwood Lane.

Due to this, water will be off from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. that same day. After this, the Corn Tassel Trail area will be under a boil water notice until June 3.

Authorities recommend that residents let the water come to a full rolling boil for at least one minute and say residents should store the water in a clean container with a cover after it has cooled.

Residents are advised to use either boiled water once it has cooled down or bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, preparing food and baby formula, making ice and cleaning contact surfaces or dishes.

We’re told water will be safe to drink on June 3.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Mike Kahle, Director of Water Resources, at 276-403-5157