‘We just tried to run away and hide’: Cars hit by gunfire while customers shopped at Roanoke used car dealerships

ROANOKE, Va. – As if burglaries weren’t enough for a Roanoke used car dealership, a daytime shooting that damaged several cars has the owner begging for help from city police.

“We just tried to run away and hide,” said Besmullah Wahidi. He owns Best Auto Sales in northwest Roanoke.

Six cars in total were hit, totaling $10,000 in damages.

Wahidi said a Nissan was hit sometime overnight. He found the damage when he arrived Monday morning. More gunfire rang out around 11 a.m. as he, customers and his son were on the property.

“Somebody comes and shoots at you and they can’t find them. That is shameful,” expressed Wahidi.

Wahidi’s Salem Turnpike location and several other lots owned by other people in Roanoke have been hit by burglars in the past. In those cases, hundreds of thousands of dollars in car keys, titles, registration stickers, money and even guns were taken. Now, a shooting – in broad daylight.

“This is even worse. Life-threatening,” said Wahidi. “You can’t walk in your car lot and customers can’t walk around safely.”

We asked Roanoke police about these cases and were told they are being investigated but are hard to solve.

If you know anything, call Roanoke Police at (540) 853-2212.