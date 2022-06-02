Radford man arrested on several gun, theft charges from three separate states

Quickeem Boynes, 26, was arrested on Thursday in Radford on 10 charges from three different states (Credit: Radford Police)

RADFORD, Va. – On Thursday, a Radford man was arrested on ten charges stemming from three separate states, according to Radford Police.

Police said they executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Sanford Street.

Quickeem Boynes, 26, of Radford was arrested for credit card theft and larceny of a firearm on Thursday.

Boynes was also wanted on the following charges

Aggravated assault gun

Theft by taking auto

Possession of a firearm during a crime

Pointing a pistol at another

Theft by receiving stolen property

Obstruct police

Fleeing to elude from Columbus, Georgia

Carrying a concealed firearm from Orange County, Florida

Boynes is currently being held at New River Regional Jail with no bond.

Police ask anyone who has recently been a victim of theft to contact Det. Sgt. E.B. Martin at 540-267-3196 or Eric.Martin@Radfordva.gov.