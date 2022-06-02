Radford man arrested on several gun, theft charges from three separate states

RADFORD, Va. – On Thursday, a Radford man was arrested on ten charges stemming from three separate states, according to Radford Police.
Police said they executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Sanford Street.
Quickeem Boynes, 26, of Radford was arrested for credit card theft and larceny of a firearm on Thursday.
Boynes was also wanted on the following charges
- Aggravated assault gun
- Theft by taking auto
- Possession of a firearm during a crime
- Pointing a pistol at another
- Theft by receiving stolen property
- Obstruct police
- Fleeing to elude from Columbus, Georgia
- Carrying a concealed firearm from Orange County, Florida
Boynes is currently being held at New River Regional Jail with no bond.
Police ask anyone who has recently been a victim of theft to contact Det. Sgt. E.B. Martin at 540-267-3196 or Eric.Martin@Radfordva.gov.