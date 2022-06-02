85º

Radford man arrested on several gun, theft charges from three separate states

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Manager

Quickeem Boynes, 26, was arrested on Thursday in Radford on 10 charges from three different states (Credit: Radford Police) (WSLS)

RADFORD, Va. – On Thursday, a Radford man was arrested on ten charges stemming from three separate states, according to Radford Police.

Police said they executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Sanford Street.

Quickeem Boynes, 26, of Radford was arrested for credit card theft and larceny of a firearm on Thursday.

Boynes was also wanted on the following charges

  • Aggravated assault gun
  • Theft by taking auto
  • Possession of a firearm during a crime
  • Pointing a pistol at another
  • Theft by receiving stolen property
  • Obstruct police
  • Fleeing to elude from Columbus, Georgia
  • Carrying a concealed firearm from Orange County, Florida

Boynes is currently being held at New River Regional Jail with no bond.

Police ask anyone who has recently been a victim of theft to contact Det. Sgt. E.B. Martin at 540-267-3196 or Eric.Martin@Radfordva.gov.

