Virginia Tech students vote more than peers

BLACKSBURG, Va. – This story is part of a series called “Solutionaries,” where we set out to explore innovative ways people are working to fight problems we’re all facing. Inflation, affordable housing, the climate crisis, and much more. You can find hours of stories here.

The Virginia primary is this month. You’ll be seeing political ads if you haven’t already. But voter education and voting rights are important pieces of elections. That’s what our Solutionaries team is highlighting this month.

Groups across the Commonwealth work all year to get students registered to vote in high school and college. The idea being if they start young, they’ll vote their entire life.

“College students have been at the forefront of political activism since forever,” said Maya Mahdi, director of Hokies Vote Caucus, who is continuing that tradition on the Virginia Tech campus. “Both my parents are Syrian immigrants. I was always raised around this culture of how awesome democracy is and how it really is a beautiful thing to have your voice valued, and to speak up and to empower the people around you.”

Virginia Tech started a civic engagement program in 2018. It’s grown over the years.

They’ve worked hard to get from a 48% student voter rate in 2012 to a 73% student voting rate in 2020. The national college student voting rate was 66% in 2020. The statistics come from the Institute for Democracy & Higher Education: National Study of Learning, Voting and Engagement. The student voter registration rate is even higher at 90%.

“I think Hokies do like to vote and they do value it and they do want to sort of create this social change and accountability for their students and their peers, to not just say, ‘I want this change to happen,’ but to actually go out there and take the first step in making that change, which is voting,” said Mahdi.

But when it comes to educating students about voting rights and what they can do as students, especially as newer voters, are there limitations there? Is there something that stops the conversation?

“One of the problems that students face is transportation to the polling places. So what we did was have a day where we transported students from Virginia Tech to the polling place,” said Eisha KC, a VT sophomore who is also with Hokies Vote Caucus.

“I think probably the biggest limitation to students voting is really that time piece. Right? And I don’t think it’s different for any other person too,” said Jes Davis, VT Assistant Director for Leadership and Civic Engagement.

Davis said they try to get ahead of all the roadblocks and push voter turnout with information, passing out stamps on campus for absentee voting and even voting on campus, which wasn’t always possible.

“Registrars in Virginia in this area made it very hard for college students to vote. They only wanted them to vote where their parents lived. And so the biggest change we’ve seen is students can now choose: do we want to vote on campus? We want to vote here or perhaps we know the candidates and the issues a little better in our hometown,” said Beth Obenshain, with the League of Women Voters in Montgomery County.

They have support from everyone on campus, including University President Tim Sands.

“I think asking people to register to vote is a pretty easy thing to rally around. I think it’s one of those rights that we have as a citizen that we want to exercise, but I think the important piece, too, is that we really have support from top-down,” said Davis.

“I feel like voting is the first step. Then you can push people to really be activists and be the person to take that first step to make the change they want to see,” said Mahdi.

