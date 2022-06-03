Giles County man competes on History Channel’s Forged in Fire

GILES COUNTY, Va. – A Giles County man competed on the History Channel show ‘Forged in Fire,’ where world-class bladesmiths create historical weapons.

Joshua Langfitt of Newport owns JJL forge and is Giles County’s only professional blacksmith. It’s a craft he’s mastered after 25 years of working to perfect the lost art.

In a Facebook post, Langfitt said he filmed the show last year. The episode he was featured on aired June 1. According to the show synapsis the episode pays homage to the cowboys of South America—the Gauchos. Contestants were challenged to forge the iconic Gaucho knife and the ornate Argentinian Saber.

