Virginia Education Association calls newly approved state budget ‘true compromise’

A true compromise. That’s how some education leaders feel about the recently-approved state budget, that’s now awaiting Governor Glenn Youngkin’s signature.

A true compromise — that’s how some education leaders feel about the recently-approved state budget, that’s now awaiting Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s signature.

It includes a salary increase and a bonus for teachers. It also partially lifts the cap on extra critical support staff. But we’re told there’s not enough additional funding for at-risk school divisions in high-poverty areas.

“This funding would have drastically helped this high concentration of low-income families and those areas,” said Shane Riddle, the government relations director for the Virginia Education Association. “That’s probably most concerning for us.”

The money would provide meals, after-school programs, mental health professionals and other services.