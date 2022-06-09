75º

All parts of Smith Mountain Lake now safe to swim in

This comes after a swimming advisory was issued for five areas of the lake

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. – Swimmers can now safely take a dip in all parts of Smith Mountain Lake.

This comes after a swimming advisory was issued for five areas of the lake last month after heavy rainfall caused high levels of bacteria to wash into the lake.

The Virginia Department of Health says bacteria levels at all fourteen sites, including the five sites previously mentioned, have satisfied standards for recreational waters.

According to experts, during periods of heavy rain, there is considerable runoff into the lake from the surrounding watershed area, which includes wildlife, agriculture and residential properties.

VDH wants to remind swimmers not to swim immediately after heavy rain, to avoid getting lake water in their mouth or up their nose and to not swim with open wounds or sores.

Experts will collect more water samples on June 21.

