Authorities say the crash happened at the 141 mile marker.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

VDOT says this crash has been cleared.

ORIGINAL STORY

VDOT says drivers can expect delays after a tractor-trailer crash on I-81 southbound in Roanoke County.

The crash happened at the 141 mile marker and has closed the south right shoulder, according to authorities.

As of 8:44 a.m., traffic is backed up for about 5.5 miles.

10 News will update this article once the crash is cleared