Man arrested in North Carolina in connection to Danville shooting

20-year-old Joshua Emmanuel Singletary was arrested in North Carolina and charged in connection with a Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Va. – A man was arrested in North Carolina after police said he shot a man in Danville over the weekend.

Authorities said they responded to apartments located at 1321 Piney Forest Road around 5:30 a.m. on June 12. When they arrived, they said they found a 23-year-old Danville man with gunshot wounds, who was then taken to a local hospital.

The Danville Police Department then charged 20-year-old Emmanuel Singletary with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and reckless holding of a firearm from this incident.

Investigators worked with law enforcement to track Singletary’s location because authorities suspected he fled the area.

Authorities in Conover, North Carolina found and arrested Singletary on Monday night.

Singletary will be extradited back to Danville to stand trial pending his legal matters in North Carolina, according to Danville police.

Authorities said the victim is in stable condition.