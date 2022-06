DANVILLE, Va. – Authorities are searching for a 4-year-old who was last seen outside of his home in Danville, according to Pittsylvania County officials.

The boy, Wyatt, wandered from his home on Cedar Trail around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officials said.

The boy is described as having blonde hair, blue eyes and wearing no clothes.

If you see him, you are asked to contact the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 434-432-7931.