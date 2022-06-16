Suspect sought in hit-and-run crash that left one dead in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia State Police is seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect in relation to a hit-and-run crash that left one dead in Pittsylvania County.

On Wednesday at about 9:18 p.m, a 2004 Honda CRV broke down while headed west on Route 58, or South Boston Highway, near Route 734.

Authorities say a 33-year-old woman from Ringgold, Virginia and Lenise K. Snead, 62, of Danville, Virginia, were trying to push the vehicle into the right travel lane when they were hit from behind by a 2021 Honda Accord.

We’re told both vehicles ended up off the right side of the highway.

The driver of the Accord ran away from the scene on foot, according to State Police.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Unfortunately, Snead did not make it.

Anyone with information about the driver of the Accord is asked to contact the Virginia State Police by dialing #77 on a cell phone or calling 540-380-5700 or emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.