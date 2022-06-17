Police activity closes exit ramp on I-81N in Roanoke County

ROANOKE, Va. – Drivers on I-81N in Roanoke County can expect delays due to ‘police/security activity,’ according to VDOT.
Authorities say the north exit ramp at the 141 mile marker is closed at this time.
We’re working for you to learn more
