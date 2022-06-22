Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Southwest Virginia until 10 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm watch for areas in pink until 10 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Southwest Virginia.

The watch will be in effect until Wednesday at 10 p.m. and may result in damaging winds with speeds of up to 65 mph.

Remember, a severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

If you live in the areas shaded in pink above, you should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.

Stay tuned on-air, online and on social media as Your Local Weather Authority passes along any severe weather alerts.