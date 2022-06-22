Three kids hospitalized after crash on Route 460 in Montgomery County

Three kids were hospitalized after a pair of daycare vans were involved in a crash on US-460 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

Officials said that several kids were hurt after a pair of vans carrying children were involved in a crash on US-460 in Montgomery County on Wednesday afternoon.

Three vans carrying 39 kids from Imagination Station were going bowling when a driver crossed the median, hit the first van and caused the second van to crash, according to Sheila Morrison, the owner of the daycare.

Three children were transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Officials said one patient is in good condition with two in fair condition. Morrison would not share the age of the children involved, but Imagination Station serves kids age five through 12.

Morrison said the accident could have been much worse, but that the daycare is not going on any more field trips this summer.

Stick with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.

ORIGINAL STORY

Several people were hospitalized and two others with more serious injuries were flown to Roanoke following a crash on Route 460 in Montgomery County, according to the Blacksburg Police Department.

Ad

Authorities say the crash happened on Wednesday at about 10:50 a.m. between Prices Fork Road and Southgate Drive and involved three vehicles.

Multiple people were transported to either Lewis Gale Montgomery Hospital or Carilion New River Valley Medical Center for treatment, officers report.

According to VDOT, all east lanes are closed at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Blacksburg Police Department at 540-443-1400.

We’re told traffic is being detoured onto Prices Fork Road.

10 News is working for you to learn more