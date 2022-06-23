First responders credit training, assisting agencies for response to Blacksburg crash involving dozens of children

The wreck caused 26 people – mostly kids – to be sent to the hospital, and crews credited the importance of training and teamwork when it comes to accidents like these.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – After a major wreck on Route 460 sent 26 people to the hospital, first responders spoke out about the importance of their training.

On Wednesday, two childcare vans were taking kids on a field trip and crashed when another driver crossed the median.

The Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad responded to the scene promptly.

Chief David English said they used all six ambulances to transport the patients and asked other agencies for help.

English said they always hope for the best, but regularly prepare and train for the worst.

“Overall, I would say the vast majority of the injuries were very minor, which is very good,” said English. “If those were all, you know, 26 critically injured patients, that would have been a lot more difficult to manage.”

Carilion Clinic said that one victim was in good condition and two others were in fair condition.