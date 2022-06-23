Tree traps two in Bedford home during Wednesday night’s storm

A Bedford woman says she’s lucky to be alive after being trapped inside her home for hours during Wednesday night’s storm.

BEDFORD, Va. – A Bedford woman said she’s lucky to be alive after being trapped inside her home for hours during Wednesday night’s storm.

For 30 years, Patsy Sines has rented her trailer home, living with her ex-husband.

“I knew we was in trouble,” Patsy Sines said.

Sines and her ex-husband were getting ready for dinner while listening to the rain, when all of a sudden, a tree came crashing down on the home.

Sines said she had racing thoughts going through her mind and wasn’t sure if she’d be able to make it through.

“How am I going to get out of here? Was my trailer going to be set on fire? Who was going to come in here and help me?” Sines said.

Sines is in a wheelchair and is on oxygen. With no power, she wondered how long it would be before her oxygen tank ran out of air.

If it weren’t for crews and their quick actions, Sines said she didn’t know what she would have done.

It was a tough situation, Bedford Fire Department Chief Matt Scott explained.

“We obviously couldn’t start removing the tree because it was wrapped up in high-voltage power lines,” Scott said.

Scott said the fire department typically won’t take trees off of houses because of liability purposes, but they knew Sines couldn’t wait.

“We went ahead and removed everything from the house and gave them a safe haven for the night,” Smith said.

Now, Sines and the house are both fine, and she said that she’s hoping it’s at least another 30 more years without any more nights like this.