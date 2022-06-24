Franklin County home total loss after early morning fire

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – An apartment and garage in Franklin County are a total loss after an early morning fire, according to the Rocky Mount Fire Department.

We’re told crews were called to Beechdale Road at about 3:12 a.m. for the reported fire.

Authorities say they arrived to find a garage that had caught fire.

The apartment above the garage caught fire as well but no one was inside it at the time of the fire.

Luckily, no one was hurt in the blaze, according to officials.

The fire department says firefighters will be at the scene for a while, working to put out hot spots.

Authorities say the home was insured.

At this time, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Responding agencies include Rocky Mount Volunteer Fire, the Boones Mills Fire Department, Franklin County’s Department of Public Safety, the Glade Hill Fire Department and the Burnt Chimney Fire Department.