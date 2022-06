BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

This crash has been cleared.

ORIGINAL STORY

A tractor-trailer crash on I-81 northbound in Botetourt County is causing delays, according to VDOT.

Virginia State Police says the crash happened at 7:19 a.m. at the 163.8 mile marker and involved a box truck and two commercial vehicles.

There are no lanes closed at this time.

As of 8:32 a.m., traffic is backed up for about 2 miles.

VDOT says traffic is getting by on the right shoulder.