How Roe v. Wade could impact midterm elections

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday with less than five months to go before the 2022 midterm elections.

Lynchburg political experts weighed in and said the issue will be a major point in many races across the country.

While experts said Democrats will use abortion rights to make a lot of political hay, Republicans are likely to use it as an example of accomplishing things they said they would.

Historically, according to the experts, midterm election results typically favor the party that is not in the White House at the time of the election.

However, elections are complex, and it could be more likely to be a series of issues that get people to the polls this year.

“For a lot of voters, they’re concerned about this,” University of Lynchburg’s Dr. David Richardson said. “They’re concerned about the court. They’re concerned about what the court is going to do next. However, with a recession looming, study after study has shown that people vote with their pocketbooks. They vote on economic issues.”

According to the Associate Professor of International Relations and Political Science, voter turnout for midterm elections could be much higher this fall.