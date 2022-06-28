Vinton staple closing its doors after serving the community for decades

Cundiff's Drug Store opened in the late 1950s and they closed their doors for the final time on Tuesday.

VINTON, Va. – One of Vinton’s most notable businesses is closing its doors. Cundiff Drug Store’s last day is Tuesday.

Angie Chewning, executive director of the Vinton Chamber of Commerce, told 10 News that it first opened in the 1950s in another downtown location before eventually moving to its current spot.

Chewning also said that Wallace Cundiff originally opened the store and his son, Sam, took over the family business years later.

For her, like many others in the community, the store brings back memories.

“Growing up and when they were in the original location, and the old lunch counter, and going over there and getting bubble gum or orangeade or something like that. The community is losing a huge part of our family,” she said.