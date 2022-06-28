69º

Local News

Virginia Tech historical markers shine light on untold stories from the past

One of the markers shares the stories of Black history on campus

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Reporter

Tags: Virginia Tech, Blacksburg
New historical markers on Virginia Tech's campus shine a light on historic, untold stories.

BLACKSBURG. Va. – Virginia Tech’s campus is shining a light on some of the untold stories of the university’s history.

The university has installed six new historical markers across campus.

Each one offers a glimpse at Virginia Tech’s past, like when women were first able to attend the university, student diversity and the campuses Black history.

“It’s important for individuals to see that diversity and how it came to be and what impact it had on the history of Virginia Tech,” said university spokesperson, Mark Owczarski.

Each marker features a QR code where readers can learn more and find the other markers on campus.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sydney joined the WSLS 10 News team in June 2021.

email

facebook

twitter