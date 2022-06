VDOT 511 image of vehicle crash on I-81

ROANOKE, Va. – A tractor-trailer crash at mile marker 139 on I-81 is causing delays for northbound traffic, according to VDOT.

VDOT said that motorists can expect delays and that the north right shoulder is closed.

As of 2:38 p.m., traffic was backed up for about 9 miles, VDOT said.

10 News will update this article once the crash is cleared.