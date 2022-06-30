35-year-old woman dead after Pittsylvania County crash involving train

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A 35-year-old woman is dead following a crash in Pittsylvania County that involved a train, according to Virginia State Police.

On Wednesday shortly before 11 p.m., authorities were called to Route 29 near Sycamore Creek Road for the report of a crash.

Authorities say a Chevrolet Camaro ran off the right side of the roadway and hit an embankment, ejecting the driver.

The Camaro came to rest on the railroad tracks and was later hit by a train.

The driver, 35-year-old Cheryl Blanche Clark, of Altavista, was not wearing her seatbelt. Unfortunately, Clark did not make it.

State Police has confirmed that Clark died before her car was hit by the train.

At this time, the crash remains under investigation.