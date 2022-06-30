Danville-based reading program works to prevent Summer learning loss

DANVILLE, Va. – The summer slide is a term parents and teachers fear.

It refers to learning loss that takes places during the Summer months.

Danville-based organization, BookEnds is working to prevent this kind of learning loss with their new 6 Book Summer Reading Program.

“This is something that can empower parents and relatives and churches and other organizations,” said David Worrell with BookEnds.

Studies show when students read six books each summer, it prevents the loss of reading skills.

“They are more likely to graduate high school, more likely to go to college, more likely to get a better job,” said Worrell.

Books can be picked up for free at any of the twenty distribution sites, including God’s Storehouse and The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.

“Given that we do food distribution three days a week, and we see a lot of people who are in need and we see a lot of kids now that school is out, a lot of kids are coming through, we are like yes, we would be the perfect location,” said God’s Storehouse’s Executive Director, Karen Harris.

Ad

“And it’s a way of giving back,” said AmeriCorps Program Coordinator, Audia Harris.

“Last week we distributed over 1500 books,” she said.

The program is bringing reading skills and smiles to children’s faces.

“They’ve been super excited. I was back there and there were two kids and I asked them, ‘Did you get your books?’ And they’re like, ‘Ya we got our books!’ So they’ve been super excited about getting that,” said Karen Harris.

Find a list of 6 Book Summer’s distribution sites, here.