Buzz-worthy recognition: Virginia Tech earns new certification for being a pollinator-friendly campus

Virginia Tech earned its Bee Campus USA certification for its work on pollinator gardens.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A newly awarded recognition for Virginia Tech is creating a lot of buzz around campus.

Tech has earned Bee Campus USA certification.

“Bee Campus USA is an initiative from the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation. Through the certification that Virginia Tech has achieved, we agree to a list of commitments that we are going to carry forward into the future,” said Assistant Professor, Dr. Margaret Couvillon.

Some of the commitments of the program are reducing the use of pesticides, planting more native plants for the area and most importantly, making campus a bee-friendly place.

“To create and enhance pollinator habitat around campus. That involves making sure there is plenty of forage, flowers for pollinators throughout the year and to create nesting habitats. Places to live, places to eat,” said Dr. Couvillon.

The number of bees found in the Hahn Horticulture Garden is a testament to Virginia Tech’s work.

“It kind of works towards our 2020 climate action goal and it’s bringing people together for a really important reason, that’s to preserve our native pollinators,” said Dr. Couvillon.

The next buzz-worthy part of the program is coming in the Fall when students will be planting more pollinator gardens across campus.