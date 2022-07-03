Man charged with impersonating officer, stabbing another man in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg police have charged a man for impersonating a police officer in a stabbing investigation.

On Saturday around 10:30 p.m., officers were called to Alabama Avenue for a stabbing.

A man, 35, was found with several stab wounds to his leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Sheldon Lydell Page, Jr., 28, of Shipman was arrested on scene and charged with the following, according to police:

Malicious wounding

Public intoxication

Impersonation of a law enforcement officer

Page was taken to the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center and is being held without bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Ruble at (434) 455-6060 ext. 604 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation.