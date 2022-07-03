83º

Local News

Man charged with impersonating officer, stabbing another man in Lynchburg

McKinley Strother, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Crime, Lynchburg
Malicious Wounding on Alabama Avenue. Sheldon Lydell Page (Courtesy: Lynchburg Adult Detention Center) (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg police have charged a man for impersonating a police officer in a stabbing investigation.

On Saturday around 10:30 p.m., officers were called to Alabama Avenue for a stabbing.

A man, 35, was found with several stab wounds to his leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Sheldon Lydell Page, Jr., 28, of Shipman was arrested on scene and charged with the following, according to police:

  • Malicious wounding
  • Public intoxication
  • Impersonation of a law enforcement officer

Page was taken to the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center and is being held without bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Ruble at (434) 455-6060 ext. 604 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

McKinley Strother joined the WSLS 10 News team in June 2020. He anchors 10 News at 6 and 11 on Saturdays and Sundays and you'll also catch him reporting during the week.

email

facebook