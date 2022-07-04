Donations pour in to help Vinton fire victims, but more help is needed

VINTON, Va. – Saturday’s fire in Vinton destroyed a place that held memories for many people in the community, and now, they’re coming together to help those affected.

Dozens of donations were dropped off Monday during the annual “Four on the Fourth” race in Vinton.

Chasity Barbour, Vinton’s Community Programs Director, said an amazing amount of donations have come from all around the community.

“Every time I came here the bin was completely full, which was amazing,” Barbour said. “The third time I came out here the whole porch was full. I was like, ‘Oh my goodness. Somebody has moved out of their house and moved here.’”

Those affected by the fire lost everything they had, and while the donations are coming in steadily, more help is needed.

Barbour said they’ve received a lot of men’s clothing, but still need clothing for others and more household items.

“The need is still for women’s clothing size 0-2. Of course, please continue to bring nonperishable items.” Barbour said. “We have several homes we’re trying to fill.”

While the fire may have destroyed buildings rich with history with damages estimated to be $1.5 million, the display of community so far has proven that what matters most will never be lost.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

You can still donate at the town’s Independence Day celebration, which starts Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Vinton War Memorial.