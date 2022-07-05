Danville man arrested in connection with North Carolina shooting

YANCEYVILLE, Va. – A Danville man was arrested on Sunday after police said he shot a woman to death in Yanceyville, North Carolina.

According to the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Ky’Un Thompson was arrested and charged with the first-degree murder of 18-year-old Kimora Johnson.

On Saturday night, deputies responded to a call of shots fired in Yanceyville where they found Johnson, according to the news release.

Officials reported that Johnson was transported to SOVAH hospital in Danville, but passed away from her injuries on Sunday morning.

Thompson is being held without bond in the Caswell County Detention Center, authorities said, and his first appearance at the Caswell District Court is set for Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.