North Carolina man charged in shooting death of Campbell County man

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – An arrest has been made following the shooting at a church in Campbell County, that resulted in the death of Robert Staton.

The Campbell Couny Sheriff’s Office says after an extensive investigation, they obtained charged on Michael Cerillo of Lexington, North Carolina.

Investigators say Cerillo was charged with second degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm by a convicted felon.

They say Cerillo was taken into custody at his home by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina without incident.