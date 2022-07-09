Woman experiencing homelessness dances to see her new home

ROANOKE, Va. – A week ago, we told you about the construction of a small home in Roanoke to help get one more person off the street.

With music blasting from the radio, 62-year-old Dawn dances with excitement to see her new home.

Dawn faced homelessness for more than two decades and mainly slept along Williamson Road.

But after five days of cutting and drilling wood, Brandon Brando and volunteers created a unique home for Dawn to call her own.

“This is nice,” Dawn said.

Brando traveled from Atlanta to build the home after his cousin, Tiphaney Helm, told him about Dawn.

“She was like I want you to meet Miss Dawn,” Brando said. “So took me by there and we told her what we were going to be building and she was ecstatic.”

The owner of the property gave two thumbs up to allow the construction of Dawn’s new home.

And will provide Dawn access to her bathroom and shower.

The discovery of a generator to power her own fan, phone and coffee maker made Dawn smile.

Helm packed two suitcases filled with clothes, slippers and toiletries.

As Dawn sits on the edge of the doorframe, she calls it perfect.

“We hope to see a great change in how she moves, how she walks, even how she talks,” Helm said.