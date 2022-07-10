Arrest made after shooting in Roanoke early Saturday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police arrested Quintiy Steelman, 20 of Roanoke, after a shooting early Saturday morning.

On July 9 at about 2:45 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound on Queen Avenue NW. Officers found a man with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound inside a home in the area.

Roanoke Fire-EMS took the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Officers had previously responded to that address about an hour before, regarding a disorder. Police say the people knew each other and some of them left the scene after speaking with officers.

Police say Steelman arrived at the police department after 5:00 a.m. and is charged with Malicious Wounding and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony.

Police say Steelman and the victim know each other and this appears to be an isolated incident. Within hours of his arrest, Steelman was granted a bond by the Roanoke Magistrate’s Office and released from the Roanoke City Jail.

Police say this remains an ongoing investigation.