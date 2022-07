A water main break has closed parts of Orange Ave in Roanoke (Credit: Roanoke Police Department)

ROANOKE, Va. – A water main break has closed part of Orange Avenue NE in Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

As of 2 p.m., all westbound lanes are closed and water has been turned off as crews wait for additional assistance.

Officials said the road will be closed while the break is repaired.

All westbound traffic is being diverted at Gus W Nicks Boulevard NE.

10 News has a crew at the scene working to learn more.