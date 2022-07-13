Husband, wife die in back-to-back Grayson County crashes

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – A couple is dead after a motorcycle crash in Grayson County over the weekend, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the accident happened on Skyline Highway just north of Fairview Road when Frank Morgan, 55, of Fries lost control of his 1999 Yamaha V-Star motorcycle and was ejected.

Morgan’s wife, Billie Jeanne Morgan, 47, was traveling behind and stopped to check on him after the crash.

Police said both were then hit by a southbound 2019 Toyota Camry.

Frank Morgan died at the scene and was wearing a helmet, according to authorities. Billie Jeanne Morgan was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital where she later died, per police.

Police said the driver of the Camry was unharmed in the crash.

Authorities are investigating inclement weather as a contributing factor in the crash and the accident remains under investigation.