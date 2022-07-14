44 unaccounted for after flooding, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office reports

GRUNDY, Va. – Tuesday night’s storms resulted in flooding that left Buchanan County devastated, and many people are still unaccounted for.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said that they are continuing their efforts to locate the residents that have not been contacted or located since the flash flooding.

44 residents are unaccounted for, the Sheriff’s Office said, but there have been no fatalities or injuries reported in connection to the flooding.

The Sheriff’s Office reported a lack of cell service, lack of power, downed trees, flooded roads, and flooded homes across the county, and the most impacted communities are Whitewood and Pilgrims Knob.

There is no exact assessment of the damage yet, but the Sheriff’s Office said they estimate approximately 100 to 150 residences have been flooded or washed away in the flooding.

There is a shelter set up at Twin Valley Middle School in Oakwood for residents that need a place to say and for food, according to authorities.

The Sheriff’s Office said that you can call 1-833-748-1424 to report someone that is unaccounted for due to the flooding, and they will add them to their search list.