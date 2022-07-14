Help wanted: Take our ‘work’ survey

The reporters at “Solutionaries,” a show focused on solutions to significant issues we all face, are planning an upcoming series about work.

They plan to tell stories with a wide range of experiences and backgrounds, and we’re hoping you’ll consider participating.

If you’re interested, please complete the form below. We’re using these questions to invite a well-rounded group of participants to help inform our reporting.

If you have questions about this survey or the project, contact Jeremy Allen at: jallen@grahammedia.com.

This story is part of a program at WSLS 10, Solutionaries. Solutions offer hope and that’s the belief of Solutionaries, a show from our parent company, Graham Media Group, focusing on those who are taking on some of our biggest challenges. Each episode focuses on effective responses to problems and offers viewers ways they can join the effort for positive change.

We tackle one topic at a time, highlighting problems many of us are dealing with and the solutions that are out there. The solution could be in our backyard, or something else that’s working across the country.

You can check out our story on fighting inflation with creative ways to keep food costs down from March here and urban heat islands in Virginia and their deadly effects from February here.

You’ll see new Solutionaries episodes each month here on WSLS.com, and on your go-to streaming device using the 10 News Now app. And, we’d love you to subscribe on YouTube!