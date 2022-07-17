Man dies in Amherst County crash , VSP investigating

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – A man died when his car ran off the roadway and into an embankment in Amherst County early Sunday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened in the 2200 block of Richmond Highway.

State police were notified about the crash around 8 a.m. when someone driving by spotted the crashed 2000 Nissan Maxima on Route 60.

It is believed by state police that the vehicle was travelling west when it ran off the left side of the highway and went down a steep embankment. It struck several trees.

Damien Waugh, 22, of Lynchburg is identified as the driver. He died at the scene. State police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.