Here’s a list of Southwest, Central Virginia back-to-school dates

Taking the guesswork out of back-to-school shopping

It’s that time of year again when school ads are reaching their way into the summer, but don’t worry, there’s still time! To be prepared for the school season, it’s not too early to mark your calendars with the Fall 2022 back-to-school dates.

Here are back-to-school dates for local K-12 schools

Back to school: Wednesday, Aug. 17

Back to school: Wednesday, Aug. 17

Back to school: Monday, Aug. 8

Back to school: Wednesday, Aug. 17

Back to school: Monday, Aug. 15

Back to school: Thursday, Aug. 18

Back to school: Wednesday, Aug. 10

Back to school: Wednesday, Aug. 17

Back to school: Wednesday, Aug. 17

Back to school: Wednesday, Aug. 10

Back to school: Monday, Aug. 8

Back to school: Wednesday, Aug. 17

Back to school: Tuesday, Aug. 9

Back to school: Monday, Aug. 8

Back to school: Wednesday, Aug. 10

Back to school: Wednesday, Aug. 10

Back to school: Wednesday, Aug. 17

Back to school: Monday, Aug. 22

Back to school: Tuesday, Aug. 9

Back to school: Monday, Aug. 29

Back to school: Wednesday, Aug. 3

Back to school: Wednesday, Aug. 10

Back to school: Tuesday, Aug. 16

Back to school: Tuesday, Aug. 16

Back to school: Monday, Aug. 8

Back to school: Wednesday, Aug. 17

Back to school: Wednesday, Aug. 17 for K-12 | Wednesday - Aug. 24 for Preschool

Back to school: Wednesday, Aug. 24

Back to school: Wednesday, Aug. 10

Back to school: Tuesday, Aug. 9

Back to school: Monday, Aug. 1

Back to school: Monday, Aug. 15

Back to school: Tuesday, Aug. 23

Back to school: Thursday, Aug. 11

Back to school: Tuesday, Aug. 16

Back to school: Wednesday, Aug. 24 for 1-12 grade | Monday - Aug. 29 for Kindergarten

Back to school: Monday, Aug. 15 for grades 1-6 and 9 only | Tuesday - Aug. 16 for all students grades 1-12

Here are back-to-school dates for local colleges and universities

Class begins: Aug. 17

Class begins: Aug. 22

Class begins: Aug. 22

Move-in: Aug. 16 - 19 | Class begins: Aug. 22

Move-in: Aug. 21, 2022 | Class begins: Aug. 22

Move-in: Aug. 17-19 | Class begins: Aug. 22

Class begins: Aug. 22

Move-in: Aug. 17-19 | Class begins: Aug. 22

Move-in: TBA | Class begins: Aug. 22

Move-in: Aug. 20 | Class begins: Aug. 22

Move-in: Aug. 13 | Class begins: Aug. 22

Move-in: Aug. 18-20 | Class begins: Aug. 22

Move-in: Aug, 13-21 | Class begins: Aug. 22

Class begins: Aug. 22

Move-in: Aug. 19 | Class begins: Aug. 22

Move-in: Aug.19 | Class begins: Aug. 22

Class begins: Aug. 22

Class begins: Aug. 29

Move-in: Aug. 13- 14, & 28 | Class begins: Aug. 30

Move-in: Aug. 27 | Class begins: Aug. 31

Move-in: Aug. 27 | Class begins: 31-Aug. 31