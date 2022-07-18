Town of Pulaski extends boil water notice until Wednesday

PULASKI, Va. – A boil water notice that was issued last week in the Town of Pulaski has been extended until Wednesday, July 20.

After a water main break on July 12, officials urged residents to avoid drinking tap water without boiling it first.

Officials originally stated that the issue would be resolved no later than July 18; however, that is no longer the case.

According to authorities, those who don’t take precautions could get stomach or intestinal illness.

If you can’t boil your tap water, you can also do the following, according to the release:

Use liquid household bleach to disinfect water: The bleach product should be recently purchased, free of additives and scents, and should contain a hypochlorite solution of at least 5.25%

Use water purification tablets and follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

Use potable water, available at Wal-Mart

For more information, you can call Didymus Farmer with the Town of Pulaski Waterworks at 540-440-6320.