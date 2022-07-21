Driver hospitalized after hitting patrol vehicle in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A driver is in the hospital after crashing into a Franklin County sheriff’s patrol vehicle, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the crash happened Wednesday shortly before 6 p.m. as a deputy was helping a vehicle that had broken down in the 400 block of Virgil H. Goode.

Deputies have confirmed that the deputy was not in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

According to authorities, the driver of the Scion that hit the patrol vehicle was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.