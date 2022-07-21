Event to offer support to families of gun violence victims in Roanoke on Saturday

The event will have empty chairs for all of the victims of recent gun violence in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A grassroots group that’s fed up with gun violence in the Star City is bringing the community together this weekend to honor victims and their families.

The group called “F.E.D.U.P.”— Families Expecting Deliverance Using Prayer — is hosting its second annual prayer breakfast this Saturday.

There will be a stage set up with empty chairs to remember the lives lost since last summer.

Attendees will pray together and organizers are inviting counselors, ministers, and the public to come out and see the impact gun violence has had on the community.

“Giving back to the community and to those families of the victims,” said Rita Joyce, the president and co-founder of F.E.D.U.P. “Letting them know that we understand, we know how you feel. We know there’s a process and we just want to be there to give them that support.”

The event will from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at Countryside Park in Roanoke.

Breakfast is first-come, first-served and organizers said that attendees should bring chairs.