How to keep your pets safe during this ‘dog-gone’ heat wave

It’s recommended you feel the concrete with your hand for at least 10 seconds before taking your pets outside for a walk

ROANOKE, Va. – Another day into this week’s heat wave and temperatures are expected to reach near record high numbers.

While making sure you and your family are well hydrated and staying cool, you don’t want to forget about your pets during the extreme heat.

Dayna Reynolds, the Director of Community Engagement at Angels of Assisi shared some tips on how to keep your pets cool.

“Walks, limit them to be a lot shorter than they normally would,” Reynolds said. “If you do have to take your pets out during the day to go to the bathroom, try and keep them on the grass and off that hot pavement. Make sure they have plenty of water.”

Reynolds said their clinic sees quite a few dogs with burnt paws from the hot pavement and that there is a simple way to test if the concrete will be too hot for your furry friends’ paws.

“You can kind of do the 10-second rule and put the back of your hand down on the pavement. If it’s too hot for you, it’s going to be too hot for them,” Reynolds said.

Just like their owners, pets can experience heat stroke, which can be deadly.

“Their body temperature skyrockets,” Reynolds said. “And it can cause neurological issues if it’s too far gone, excessive panting.”

Another thing to watch out for during the warmer months: insects.

Some insects can carry illnesses like heartworms and Lyme disease, which can be harmful to your pets.

“Keeping your pets on prevention is super important all times of year but especially during the Summer. Those mosquitos are out, the ticks are out,” Reynolds said.

If you suspect your pet is experiencing a heat stroke, contact an emergency vet as soon as possible.